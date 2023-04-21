Understanding the Reinsurance Industry Training Course – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Understanding the Reinsurance Industry Training Course” training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Put simply, reinsurance is best thought of as “insurance for insurance companies,” a way for a primary insurer to protect against unforeseen or extraordinary losses.

It serves to limit liability on specific risks, to increase individual insurers’ capacity and to share liability when losses overwhelm the primary insurer’s resources. It also helps insurers stabilize their business in the face of the wide swings in profit and loss margins inherent in the insurance business.

However, the reinsurance industry is much more complex than one statement, professionals working within the industry are tending to specialise in one area and lose touch with the trends and challenges faced by this global business as a whole. Whether you are new to the industry or need to get back in touch with the dynamics of the industry as a whole, then this reinsurance training course is for you.

Why you should attend

The experienced faculty will demystify all aspects of the reinsurance industry that participants might be new to, unfamiliar with or have lost touch with.

Topics covered include:

Part 1: The building blocks – understand the need for reinsurance and its relevance to your role

Part 2: The reinsurance market – get-to-grips with the role of the reinsurance market and how it works

Part 3: The legal and regulatory framework – build your knowledge of how the industry is controlled and regulated

Part 4: Practical applications – Demystify the terminology and activities that are specific to the insurance industry

Who Should Attend:

Reinsurance company employees

Reinsurance broker company employees

Insurance and reinsurance company professionals

Lawyers in private practice

Regulators

Brokers

Insurance and reinsurance consultants and advisers

Plus, those who have recently joined the reinsurance industry and suppliers to the industry including…