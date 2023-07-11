UNFI Recognized for the Second Consecutive Year as a Disability Equality Index® … – Press Release

Company again earns a top score in the 2022 Disability Equality Index

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today announced that, for the second year in a row, it has earned a top score of 100 in the 2022 Disability Equality Index® (DEI) and is being recognized as a DEI Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. UNFI is once again the only North American grocery wholesaler to achieve this score and recognition in 2023.

UNFI earns a top score of 100 in the 2022 Disability Equality Index®. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“UNFI recognizes and commends all of our associates living with disabilities and those who are caregivers,” said Guillaume Bagal, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Wellbeing at UNFI. “We are proud to be recognized as a DEI Top Scorer and Best Place to Work and for the progress we continue to make in this important area. But we are far from finished and are striving to further create space for disability education and awareness, eliminate stigma and misperception, ensure physical and psychological safety, and promote accessibility and advancement opportunities.”

In partnership with our associate-led DREAM group (Disability Resources, Equity, Allyship and Mentoring), UNFI is working to advance inclusion in the workplace by fostering a culture of inclusion and empathy through open dialogue, effective associate training, and by honoring holidays and special events that speak to the identities of the Company’s associates. This past year, UNFI is particularly proud of implementing company-wide mental health awareness training and resources; organizing multiple workshops on parenting a child with special needs; and conducting the Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) Carry Forward® 5K run and fundraiser. In this last event, UNFI associates across the country collectively ran, walked, or biked 176…