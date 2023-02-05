Union boss Sharon Graham calls on Sunak to intervene on NHS pay

FRI



3



FEB

Train drivers

Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike

Most train companies across England are affected

Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales

Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling

Read more: Train drivers to go on strike

Teachers in Scotland

Teachers in South Lanarkshire and Western Isles are on strike

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers’ strikes affect?

Bus drivers on strike