Union boss Sharon Graham calls on Sunak to intervene on NHS pay

FRI
3
FEB
Train drivers
- Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike
- Most train companies across England are affected
- Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales
- Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling
Teachers in Scotland
- Teachers in South Lanarkshire and Western Isles are on strike
- Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay
Bus drivers on strike
- Bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are…