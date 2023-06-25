United Imaging Introduces Next-Generation PET/CT Systems and Integrated Molecula… – Press Release

With uMI Panorama™, United Imaging Continues to Push the Envelope on Whole-Body System Performance

HOUSTON, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — United Imaging, a global leader in manufacturing advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment and a Leadership Circle sponsor at this year’s SNMMI, is making news on several fronts at SNMMI’s annual meeting in Chicago this week.

“There has been a debate in the marketplace for a while about the relative importance of resolution, axial field of view (FOV), and time of flight (TOF),” said Jeffrey Bundy, Ph.D, CEO of United Imaging Healthcare Solutions about the company’s product launch. “With the new wide-bore uMI Panorama and its 2.9 mm NEMA resolution, 35 cm axial FOV and 194 ps timing resolution, we will gladly have a conversation on any single specification or the collective benefit of all of them, because with this particular product, the need to compromise is gone.”

The uMI Panorama was teased recently in the media as one of United Imaging’s four new products in four different imaging modalities so far this year. Cheri Gottke, Vice President of the Molecular Imaging portfolio for the U.S., added that the uMI Panorama is currently installed at Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City, Utah and that “we chose SNMMI as the official stage to debut it.”

United Imaging is showcasing a cutting-edge Molecular Imaging technology platform along with the uMI Panorama, called uExcel. The platform integrates hardware and software innovations to optimize performance, imaging capabilities and system functionalities. Its ultra-digital platform (UDP) detector boasts a high-performance ASIC chip, and its AI-empowered workflow streamlines operations and enhances examination efficiency. Exceptional image quality can be achieved with a lower dose, and the quality assurance module maintains peak performance of the system.

The uMI Panorama is a family of products that also includes a 510k pending system with a 148 cm axial FOV, the uMI…