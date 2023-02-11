United Kingdom Cyber Security Market Report 2023-2027 Featuring Broadcom, IBM, P… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “United Kingdom Cyber Security Market By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, Content Security and Others), By Solution Type, By Deployment Mode, By End-User Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United Kingdom cyber security market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Rapid digital transformation of all prominent industry verticals and the flourishing e-commerce industry are accelerating cybercrime and fraudulent activities.

The rise in spending on cyber security from private and public institutions and the increase in the number of cyber-attacks and malware activities are the key factors driving the growth of the United Kingdom cybersecurity market in the forecast period. With the need to protect confidential data from unauthorized access, organizations are actively adopting cybersecurity solutions.

Increased Complexity of Cyber-attacks Drives the Market Demand

Due to the adoption of online platforms by various end-user industries, a large amount of data is generated every day, which needs to protect from unauthorized access.

The rapid development of digitized services and the growing proliferation of online shopping among consumers are accelerating the rate of cybercrime activities, leading to increased spending on security by the public and private sectors. Hackers use innovative ideas to lure users, thereby increasing the complexity and intensity of cyber-attacks.

Increased sophistication and complexity of cybercrime activities drive the demand for advanced security solutions among enterprises. Companies have started to consider cybercrime as a major problem that could result in massive financial loss.

The rise in the market players offering innovative solutions to organizations and the growing threat of cyber-attacks are expected to…