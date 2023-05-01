UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC. (NYSE: UNFI) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstei… – Press Release

Did you lose money on investments in United Natural Foods, Inc.? If so, please visit United Natural Foods, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected] to discuss your rights.



NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of United Natural Foods, Inc. (“United Natural Foods” or the “Company”) UNFI between March 10, 2021 and March 7, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

United Natural Foods is a distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products. The Company has two reportable segments: Wholesale, which includes grocery, fresh, wellness, private brands, eCommerce, and food service; and Retail, which includes 73 retail grocery stores that offer groceries, general merchandise, home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy. The Wholesale segment accounts for more than 95% of United Natural Foods’ net sales.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) despite its cost saving Value Path initiative, United Natural Foods had not invested in improving its data management and related infrastructure; (2) the Company could not respond adequately to cost changes, such as inflationary pressure; (3) the Company could not appreciate the benefits of procurement and inventory gains achieved during fiscal 2022; and (4) the Company’s profitability would be materially adversely impacted.

On March 8, 2023, before the market opened,…