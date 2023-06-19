United States Gluten Free Food Market Report 2023-2028: Company Analysis, Indust… – Press Release

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “United States Gluten Free Food Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

United States Gluten-free Food Market is expected to reach US$ 4.12 Billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.25%.

The United States is one of the largest and most mature markets for gluten-free food, with a large and growing population of consumers who are looking for gluten-free options. The United States gluten-free food industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness of gluten-related disorders, such as celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, as well as the growing trend towards healthier and specialty diets.

The rising prevalence of celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity is one of the primary drivers of the gluten-free food market in the United States. Celiac disease is an autoimmune illness that causes small intestine damage when gluten is consumed.

According to the Beyond Celiac Report, around 1% of the population in the United States will have celiac disease by 2020. Furthermore, roughly 83% of celiac disease patients in the United States remain undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. At the moment, the only therapy for celiac disease is a gluten-free diet.

Despite its fast expansion, the gluten-free food business in the United States is not without obstacles. The high cost of gluten-free components, which can make gluten-free goods much more expensive than their wheat-based equivalents, is one of the industry’s major issues. USA Gluten-Free Food market was valued at US$ 2.56 Billion in 2022.

Demand for gluten-free ready-to-eat meals is increasing, and customers’ eating habits are evolving towards low-fat and organic baked products

The Gluten-free Food Market in the United States is classified into Bakery, Dairy, Meats, Condiments, Desserts,…