United States GP: Max Verstappen equals win file with late Lewis Hamilton overtake

Red Bull won the constructors’ title in front of a record crowd at the Circuit of the Americas

Max Verstappen fought back to pass Lewis Hamilton to win a dramatic United States Grand Prix and equal the record for victories in a season.

Verstappen was controlling the race until a delay at his final pit stop handed the lead to Hamilton and also dropped the Red Bull driver behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

The pit problem gave Hamilton a chance to end his and Mercedes’ win drought in a difficult season for the team.

But the pace of the new world champion was just too much, and Verstappen caught and passed Hamilton with six laps to go, the seven-time champion defenceless against the formidable straight-line speed of the Red Bull.

Verstappen’s 13th win this year equals the record for wins in a season, held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, and was sufficient for Red Bull to clinch the constructors’ title for the first time since 2013, securing a double after Verstappen clinched the…