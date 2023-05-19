United States Higher Education Compliance Training Market Report 2023-2027 Featu… – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “US Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions 2023-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The compliance training market in higher education institutions in US is forecasted to grow by $1389.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.15%

This study identifies the increasing emphasis on microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the compliance training market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by increase in demand for customized courses and personalized learning, continuous need for compliance with federal regulations, and rise in international student population. Also, focus on scenario-based learning and increased emphasis on student safety training will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the compliance training market in higher education institutions in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading compliance training in higher education institutions market vendors. Also, the compliance training market in higher education institutions in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of…