United States Nurse Call Systems Market Insights, 2023-2028 – Wireless Systems W… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The "US Nurse Call Systems Market – Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nurse call systems market in the US has witnessed significant growth, reaching a value of $675.00 million in 2022 and is projected to surge to $1,214.68 million by 2028, boasting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.029%

This comprehensive report offers valuable insights into the size and forecast of the US nurse call systems market, encompassing the revenue generated from nurse call systems and related software.

Nurse call systems play a critical role in healthcare settings, allowing patients to remotely alert nurses and healthcare staff for assistance, ensuring timely and efficient care. Leading players such as Hill-Rom, Rauland, Ascom, and Honeywell dominate the market, while it continues to offer tremendous growth opportunities for existing and emerging players alike.

The report delves into the factors driving this growth, including the improvement in healthcare infrastructure, regulatory reforms, changes in reimbursement coverage, and funding initiatives aimed at updating hospitals with advanced technology-driven nurse call systems.

The study presents a detailed scenario of the present nurse call systems market, encompassing comprehensive market dynamics for the period of 2023 to 2028, including growth enablers, restraints, and emerging trends. The report provides a comprehensive view of both demand and supply aspects of the market, profiling and examining the leading companies and other prominent players operating in this dynamic sector.

