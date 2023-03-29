Universal Medical (2666.HK) Announces 2022 Annual Results – Press Release

HONG KONG, Mar 29, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited (“Universal Medical” or “Company”; Stock code: 2666.HK) is pleased to announce annual results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

In 2022, Universal Medical adhered to the “Healthy China” strategy and continued to expand its footprint in the healthcare sector. The continuous improvement in the core capacity of the hospital group, the gradual perfection of and breakthroughs in the footprint expansion of the specialty business and the health conglomerate’s units, and the smooth and stable development of the finance business all contributed to the realization of the vision “To Be the Most Trusted Global Leader in Medical & Healthcare Services”.

In 2022, the Company recorded a revenue of RMB11,912.1 million in total, up by 20.2% as compared to the previous year. In particular, the hospital group business recorded a revenue of RMB6,211.2 million, up by 34.8% as compared to the previous year, with its proportion to the total revenue increased to 52.1%; the Company recorded a profit for the year of RMB2,087.5 million, up by 2.8% as compared to the previous year, of which, the hospital group business contributed RMB378.3 million, up by 48.0% as compared to the previous year; the Company recorded a profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB1,890.0 million, up by 3.0% as compared to the previous year; and the Company recorded a return on total assets (ROA) of 2.84% and a return on equity attributable to ordinary shareholders (ROE) of 13.96%. The indicators of income and the assets conditions maintained a steady and excellent performance.

-Central State-Owned Enterprises Improved Core Competitiveness, and the Net Profit Margin of The Medical Institutions Increased by 0.42 Percent

The medical institutions are not only the Company’s core resources to build a healthcare conglomerate, but also the R&D and training center of…