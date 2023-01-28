Universal Tennis and Tennis Australia to Showcase the Best of U.S. College Tenni… – Press Release

Palo Alto, CA, Jan. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Universal Tennis and Tennis Australia will bring the best of college tennis to Australia in 2024, with details of the all-new UTR College Match Challenge event being finalised ahead of next year’s Australian Open.

Set to further promote the opportunities and benefits of the pathway, the UTR College Match Challenge will provide aspiring Aussie players with exposure to the high level of competition available to athletes involved in the well-proven American college pathway.

“We are excited to bring college tennis back to Australia,” said Universal Tennis Chairman and CEO Mark Leschly. “Universal Tennis continues to forge new ways to elevate the collegiate game, and there is no better place than in Melbourne at the highest level of the sport.”

With planning already underway, the best of U.S. college tennis will be on display with division one men’s and women’s college teams travelling to Australia in January to contest NCAA regular-season matchups on Aussie soil.

“The college pathway continues to be considered and favoured by many of our aspiring Aussie athletes and the UTR College Match Challenge is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the high level of competition being played by college athletes,” said Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley.

“Most recently, the likes of Petra Hule, Astra Sharma, and Rinky Hjikata have proven the benefits of college tennis, and Tennis Australia continues to advocate for aspiring Aussie hopefuls to consider the pathway as a viable option for players working towards a professional playing career.”

Tennis Australia is proud to partner with Universal Tennis. The UTR Rating is the official rating of Tennis Australia.

As planning continues, the teams, further details, and dates of the UTR College Match Challenge for 2024 will be announced.

About Universal Tennis

The mission of Universal Tennis is to connect and grow the sports of tennis and pickleball with innovative events and a global…