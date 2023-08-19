University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Issues White Paper on Potentia… – Press Release

Insights by Dr. Andrew Lawlor draws on data from 2023 Career Optimism Index® study

University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies announces the release of a white paper by Andrew Lawlor, Ph.D., faculty with the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies and Fellow at the Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR), exploring how employee resource groups (ERG) can help meet workers’ needs for support of learning new skills and growing professionally: “Skills Development of American Workers in the Post Pandemic Era using Employee Resource Groups.”

Drawing upon data from the 2023 University of Phoenix Career Institute® Career Optimism Index® study, Lawlor discusses the workforce evolution and related upskilling and reskilling needs, misalignment of organizations and their employees, and identifies how workers express the need for learning new skills as well as programs to grow professionally. Lawlor posits that ERGs offer a new paradigm for tackling the twin issues of engagement and professional development, where individuals can leverage the social connections to promote skill development.

“ERGs can be that mechanism that enlivens workers’ desires to be challenged with learning new skills and taking on new roles within their organization,” states Lawlor. “This in, turn, can strengthen organizations’ potential to overcome industry challenges and take advantage of opportunities for future growth, productivity, and enhancement.”

Lawlor’s career has encompassed K-16 education, educational technology services, academic program management, institutional research support, and the role of Chief Information Officer. Currently, he is a consultant for CampusWorks, Inc., providing leadership and technical services to higher education clients, and was vice president for Information Technology Services & CIO at Bucks County Community College. Prior to that, he served in several capacities at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania,…