University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases Whitepaper on Reskill… – Press Release

Author Dr. Erik Bean shares insights on opportunities in education for talent development

University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies announces the release of a whitepaper by Erik Bean, Ed.D., associate research chair with the Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research (CLSOR) exploring how the wide variety of learning experiences can contribute to employee skills development and acquisition even outside of traditional degree seeking pathways, titled “Reskilling or upskilling? What employers need to know about empowering long-term employee potentials.”

“When an organization experiences a gap by age or one due to the never-ending digitalization of our world, think upskill or reskill and invest in employees not only for their sake, but a win/win for the sake of your customers, products, and services,” Bean states. “Each employee can ultimately benefit from the infusion of learning that makes curiosity front and center and fuels stimulating and new ways to grow with purpose and conviction.”

Bean holds a doctorate in education from the University of Phoenix, with research interests in bias, cultural competence, immediacy, leadership, and mental health. He is the section editor of Leadership Perspectives in The Journal of Leadership Studies, a publication by Wiley® that is sponsored by the University of Phoenix.

The Michigan Chapter Leader of Media Literacy Now, Bean is the author of several educational books such as Social Media Writing Lesson Plans, Using Microsoft Word AutoCorrect for Rigorous Grading, WordPress for Student Writing Projects, and his most recent effort, Bias Is All Around You: A Handbook for Inspecting Social Media & News Stories, a recipient of the 2022 Gold Medal in American Writing Awards.

The full whitepaper is available as a direct link here.

Bean has been employed with University of Phoenix for over 24 years.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies focuses on…