University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases Whitepaper on Role of… – Press Release

Authors from Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research draws on findings of 2022 Career Optimism Index® study

University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has released a new whitepaper, “The Role of Demographics in American Workers’ Career Optimism,” a collaboration between authors Meryl P. Epstein, Ed.D., MFA, Roxanne Jordan, Ed.D., Joann Kovacich, Ph.D., L’Tanya Simien-Robnett, MSN, and Jodee Ledford, MEd, as a project of the College’s Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR).

Drawing upon data from the 2022 University of Phoenix Career Institute® Career Optimism Index® study, the whitepaper research team conducted a quantitative study of the raw survey data gathered by University of Phoenix to produce the Index to explore how diverse groups of individuals perceive their current and future employment prospects. The whitepaper examines demographic data to test the strength of the relationship of multiple variables in influencing a participant’s career optimism and develop a predictive model.

“The results of the analyses included in this study helped to identify areas of concern and impact on career optimism for employees – such as job security, financial instability, affordable childcare, maintaining health and fitness, and political engagement,” states Epstein. “In the wake of the pandemic, employers have an opportunity to reconsider the nature of work, what matters to their employees, and be creative as well as collaborative in enhancing career optimism for many.”

Epstein has extensive experience in design, education, and leading academic teams and has served as dean of Academic Affairs, program chair, and doctoral development faculty at University of Phoenix. In addition to conducting quantitative research, Epstein has also led design teams for several museums. Epstein holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Argosy University, a Master of Fine Arts from Arizona State University, and…