University of Phoenix Hosts Educational Equity Webinar – Press Release

Webinar highlights women in leadership and addresses systemic barriers to professional advancement

University of Phoenix is holding the newest webinar in its Educational Equity Webinar Series, titled “True Stories of Women Leaders Defining the Norm,” on March 16, 2023, at 11:00am AZT. The event is part of a public series intended for educators, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) practitioners, higher education leaders and administrators, employers, nonprofit organizations, government affiliates, and University of Phoenix faculty, staff, students, and alumni across the globe.

“Women’s History Month is the perfect time to take a deeper dive into the shared experiences of women leaders and to examine both the successes and systemic challenges women experience while navigating the workplace,” states Tondra Richardson, MBA, director of Student Diversity & Inclusion at University of Phoenix, and a host of the series. “We are thrilled to have a panel of successful professional women leading our discussion, and we look forward to an open conversation and the opportunity to learn from their insights and expertise.”

In alignment with the 2023 theme for Women’s History Month, “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” the webinar will bring together a dynamic panel of women to share insights and stories from their paths to leadership. During this hour, panelists will share their unique experiences, and discuss ways to find community and support when facing systemic barriers to professional advancement. This thought-provoking conversation will also provide practical tips on how to be effective allies for women leaders, and ways to expand opportunities for women who are carving out their professional paths.

The session will be moderated by YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix Board Co-Chair, and Executive Director for the Dougherty Foundation, Joyce Medina Harper, and will feature the following panelists: