University of Phoenix Launches Career Navigator to Support Student and Alumni Sk… – Press Release

University design team collaborated to integrate tools and create career focused platform for working adult learners

University of Phoenix has launched its new Career Navigator™ career guidance platform to help students and alumni as they navigate their career journey. The Career Navigator™ platform brings together career-focused tools in a user-friendly interface where students can view demonstrated or self-identified skills in their Skills Profile, learn about careers based on fields or industries they are interested in with a Career Explorer, plan and identify their next steps in a Career Planner, and explore job postings relevant to their most recent program of study using a Job Explorer.

“University of Phoenix is career-focused for working adult learners and this platform was built to help our students and alumni take charge of their career goals,” states Sandip Bhakta, vice president, Career Services and Support, at University of Phoenix. “The platform expands the ecosystem we built around our Career Services for Life® commitment and centers student and alumni career planning so that they can build a highly individualized career pathway.”

Students and alumni can now access Career Navigator through their secure student portal. Once there, they will find the following elements: