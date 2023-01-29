University of Phoenix Vice Provost Doris Savron Featured Guest Speaker for Great… – Press Release

Program provides professional mentoring opportunities to young professionals

University of Phoenix is pleased to announce Doris Savron, vice provost, was a featured guest speaker for the second annual Valley Young Professionals (VYP), a program of the Greater Phoenix Chamber (Chamber) Mentorship Program’s kick-off event. The event was held at 3:30 p.m. AZT, January 25, at the Greater Phoenix Chamber offices.

“The Chamber’s focus on local businesses development and community leadership offers young professionals a unique opportunity for support and growth in the career of their choice,” shares Savron. “I look forward to speaking with our young professionals at the event and sharing some of the practical ways mentorship can positively impact a career. Regardless of the industry, connecting with a like-minded mentor can allow early-stage professionals to gain wisdom and new experiences, and expand opportunities for career growth.”

The Chamber and VYP hosts the program, which pairs young professionals with an accomplished leader in the Valley as a mentor. The program’s purpose is for mentors to provide one-on-one insight and advice to mentees to help them grow and reach career goals. The Chamber’s Valley Young Professionals group aims to provide experiences for its members to build lasting relationships, engage in professional development opportunities and become change-makers in the community.

Savron’s career spans 30 years in healthcare, information technology and academia. In her role as Vice Provost, she oversees strategy for degree, certificate and course offerings, design of curriculum and student learning outcomes for the University. She works collaboratively with her team members to innovate academic solutions that enable the University to provide exceptional student experiences and learning environments to support student success.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers…