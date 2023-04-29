University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Announces Future Home of St. Aug… – Press Release

The 122,000 square-foot facility plans include a state-of-the-art learning center dedicated to rehabilitative sciences

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) announces its strategic plans to build a new leading-edge campus in St. Augustine, FL to increase immersive learning opportunities for its students, continue building innovative programs, and help practitioners meet the needs of the community and the healthcare profession at large.

“At USAHS, we pride ourselves on innovating and responding to the ever-changing needs of today’s healthcare practitioners,” said Vivian A. Sanchez, USAHS Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer. “We were founded over 40 years ago in St. Augustine to transform health sciences and the lives of everyone we serve. Today our more than 15,000 exceptional alumni are among the top clinicians in the country. With this expansion, we can continue to fill practioner gaps and address the diverse needs of hospitals and healthcare facilities in St. Augustine and in the other communities we serve in all 50 states. The University’s new campus is a demonstration of our commitment to the broader community. “

Built specifically for health sciences education, facilities will include simulation labs to help equip USAHS students with diverse skillsets needed to provide quality and exceptional care. Included is the university’s signature Center for Innovative Clinical Practice featuring 14 beds in a hospital setting, two complex hospital rooms, six assessment rooms to practice doctor office scenarios, an activities of daily living lab that simulates a home environment, and cadaver and Anatomage anatomy labs to facilitate dynamic learning of anatomy. In addition, observation rooms will allow for real-time observation and review of student scenarios.

“USAHS is proud to be among the first universities to have simulation education centers dedicated to the rehabilitative sciences,” said Dr.