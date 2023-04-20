UNLIMEAT Takes First Place in New Plant-Based Frozen Category at Albertsons Stor… – Press Release

UNLIMEAT took first place in the new plant-based frozen product category at Albertsons stores.

Differentiates itself with a unique product line, such as its plant-based Korean BBQ, that stands out among competitors.

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — UNLIMEAT, the leading plant-based meat brand from Korea, announced that it took first place in the new plant-based frozen product category at Albertsons stores last month. The plant-based food market is experiencing double-digit growth each year, and Albertsons has been seeking strategies to address this market and introduce plant-based products to its stores. The company was the first to introduce private-brand Certified Plant Based foods in collaboration with the Plant Based Foods Association.

UNLIMEAT has been selling at Albertsons stores across the US since January of this year and is attracting attention in the plant-based product category. UNLIMEAT’s unique product line, which includes Korean BBQ and Pulled Pork, is different from other brands that generally offer chicken nuggets, patties, and sausages. UNLIMEAT’s products are characterized by an Asian touch in their shape and taste, making its first-place win in the new category even more meaningful.

UNLIMEAT has 3 SKUS sold at Albertsons stores: Korean BBQ and two flavors of plant-based Pulled Pork. Its Korean BBQ is a vegan product made to resemble beef chuck, and it’s suitable for various cooking methods like grilling, frying, and stir-frying, and pairs well with any seasonings added during cooking. Pulled pork is a typical dish of the American South, but the UNLIMEAT product adds an Asian touch with its sauces. The original flavor has a sweet and savory garlic sauce, while the Sweet & Smoky has the scent of charcoal-grilled ribs, a barbecue dish representative of Korean cuisine.

An UNLIMEAT representative remarked, “We’re thrilled to have received this recognition in the plant-based frozen product category at Albertsons companies. Major food…