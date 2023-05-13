UNLIMEAT’s Plant-based Korean BBQ Recognized in the Prestigious 2023 Food and Be… – Press Release

The National Restaurant Association Show’s FABI Awards celebrate stand-out flavors in taste, creativity and ingenuity.

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — UNLIMEAT announced that its plant-based Korean BBQ is a featured recipient of the 2023 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards and will be showcased at The National Restaurant Association Hotel-Motel Show® taking place May 20-23 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

UNLIMEAT, a pioneering company in plant-based cuisine, has developed its groundbreaking products to address food waste and improve food sustainability by using upcycled ingredients. Addressing unmet market needs, UNLIMEAT has created a versatile plant-based product fit for use in all kinds of global cuisine, from Korean BBQ to plant-based Cheesesteaks. Their products represent a unique fusion of traditional Korean flavors and modern, innovative plant-based ingredients, setting it apart from other offerings in the market.

“We’re honored to be recognized in this year’s FABI Awards and look forward to showcasing our product at the foodservice industry’s most influential event,” said Ryan Chung, co-CEO of UNLIMEAT. “With tens of thousands of professionals attending from around the globe, the show presents the perfect opportunity to introduce our plant-based Korean BBQ to new buyers who are seeking flavorful, sustainable, and versatile menu options.”

The National Restaurant Association Show’s FABI Awards represent the most forward-thinking and creative new tastes that are driving trends, delighting customers, and delivering expanded menu offerings across an industry focused on increasing profitability. Each FABI Award submission was evaluated by an independent panel of judges from across the foodservice industry who represent some of the world’s most well-known brands and organizations. Recipients were selected for their exciting new tastes, uniqueness in the market, appeal to the operator community, creative approach to operator challenges, and introduction…