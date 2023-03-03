Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market to Worth USD 25.13 Billion by 2027 | UAV Industry… – Press Release

Pune India, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global unmanned aerial vehicle market is expected to gain momentum from the increasing advancements in the field of drones. They are capable of analyzing millions of images for enhancing the decision-making skills of management in a wide range of industries. Fortune Business Insights™ presented this information in a new report, titled, “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size, Share, Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market size was USD 10.72 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 25.13 billion by 2027, Exhibiting a CAGR of 12.23% during the forecast period.

List of all the UAV manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

DJI (China)

Parrot (France)

Yuneec (China)

3D Robotics (U.S.)

Go Pro (U.S.)

Holy Stone (Taiwan)

Autel Robotics (U.S.)

Sense Fly (Switzerland)

Kesper Drone (U.S.)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Delair (France)

AeroVironment Inc., (U.S.)

Other Players

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 12.23 % 2027 Value Projection USD 25.13 Million Base Year 2019 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size in 2019 USD 10.72 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered By Class Analysis, By Technology Analysis , By System Analysis Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand for UAVs in Numerous Military Applications to Drive Growth

This Report Answers the Following Questions:



What are the market dynamics, drivers, and obstacles?

Which company will generate the largest revenue in the near future?

How will COVID-19 impact the sales of UAVs?

Which strategies are being adopted by companies to intensify competition?

