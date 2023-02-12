Unmatched Betting Options for Super Bowl LVII: Meridianbet Leads the Way with Mo… – Press Release

LAS VEGAS and TA’XBIEX, Malta, Feb. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Are you looking for an unparalleled betting experience for Super Bowl LVII? Look no further than Meridianbet, one of Europe’s leading sports betting operators, operating in more than 15 jurisdictions worldwide and expecting record turnover for America’s sports event number one.



With 550 different odds available on the biggest event of the year, bettors will have more opportunities to win big and enjoy the game like never before.

For the Super Bowl 57, Meridianbet awards all new customers with various welcome bonuses with a straightforward rollover requirements.

What Do The Odds Say?

At Meridianbet, the Philadelphia Eagles are the favorites in the Super Bowl 57 odds with a 1.5-point handicap over the Kansas City Chiefs and are -116 moneyline favorites.

They understand that variety is the spice of life which is why this company offers a vast array of betting options for Super Bowl LVII. From predicting who will score the first touchdown, to the outcome of the coin toss, to the shirt number of the player who scores a touchdown (over/under 11.5), we have something for everyone.

But that’s not all. We also provide expert analysis and unique betting options. Whether you’re a seasoned sports bettor or a casual fan looking to add some excitement to the game, you’ll find anything you’re looking for:

Name of the Super Bowl LVII MVP (From Patrick Mahomes +117 to Darius Slay +14079)

The Coin Toss Outcome and Team to Win It

Number of TDs, Sacks, and Safetys

First coach to call the Challenge Play

Method of First Scoring Drive (From PHI TD +175 to PHI safety +4891)

Longest and Shortest TD Scored in Yards (Over/Under tied at -109)

Responsibility and restrictions disclaimer

Sports betting services are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with applicable laws and regulations where you reside.

About MeridianBet

Founded in 2001, the MeridianBet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed…