Unrivaled Brands and People’s California Reach Settlement Terms to Terminate all… – Press Release

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV (“Unrivaled,” “Unrivaled Brands,” or the “Company”), a cannabis company with retail and cultivation operations throughout California, entered into a binding term sheet to resolve outstanding litigation with People’s California, LLC (“People’s California”), subject to final documentation. Upon execution of the binding term sheet, the parties agreed to inform the court of the settlement and request a stay of all pending litigation.



Sabas Carrillo, Unrivaled’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “The People’s California team built an outstanding asset and made the People’s First Choice dispensary in Santa Ana, California one of the best cannabis retail experiences in the nation. This settlement is a testament to what can be achieved by bringing people together who are motivated to find workable solutions to challenging problems. Importantly, it unlocks our ability to complete the development of additional cannabis retail stores in Riverside, CA and Costa Mesa, CA. We are thrilled to put this months-long legal battle behind us.”

Robert Baca, Unrivaled’s Interim Chief Legal Officer, expressed gratitude, stating “By putting this dispute behind us, we can all move forward and focus on growing our respective businesses. This is another significant step in the restructuring of Unrivaled. With the completion of this settlement, our team of legal advisors continue to prove to be exceptional and we would not have gotten to an amicable result without their efforts. The hard work and reliable counsel of Roger Scott and his team at Buchalter, including Mark Cramer, Susan White, and Ali Montes, have been instrumental in navigating both the litigation and the settlement negotiation. The dedication of our securities counsel, including Randolf Katz at Clark Hill, Faith Charles, Naveen Pogula, and Ben Russell at Thompson Hine, has been remarkable. We are grateful for the unwavering support and commitment…