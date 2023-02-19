Updated Food Recall Warning – 1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village recalled d… – Press Release

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2023 /CNW/ –
Summary
- Brand(s): 1001 Fondues
- Product: La Fondue au Village
- Companies: 1001 Fondues
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination –Listeria
- Category: Dairy
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
1001
|
« La Fondue au
|
125 g
|
6 28110 60808 6
|
LOT – 04318 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-FE-2023
LOT – 05329 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023
LOT – 04336 Meilleur avant Best Before 02-MR-2023
LOT – 04343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023
LOT – 04353 Meilleur avant Best Before 19-MR-2023
LOT – 04003 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-AL-2023
LOT – 04009 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-AL-2023
LOT – 04012 Meilleur avant Best Before 12-AL-2023
LOT – 04018 Meilleur avant Best Before 18-AL-2023
LOT – 04023 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-AL-2023
LOT – 04030 Meilleur avant Best Before 30-AL-2023
LOT – 04037 Meilleur avant Best Before 06-MA-2023
|
1001
|
« La Fondue
|
350 g
|
6 28110 60807 9
|
LOT – 04318 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-FE-2023
LOT – 05329 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023
LOT – 04336 Meilleur avant Best Before 02-MR-2023
LOT – 04341 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MR-2023
LOT – 04343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023
LOT – 04353 Meilleur avant Best Before 19-MR-2023
LOT – 04003 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-AL-2023
LOT – 04009 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-AL-2023
LOT – 04012 Meilleur avant Best Before 12-AL-2023
LOT – 04018 Meilleur avant Best Before 18-AL-2023
LOT – 04023 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-AL-2023
LOT – 04030 Meilleur avant Best Before 30-AL-2023
LOT – 04037 Meilleur avant Best Before 06-MA-2023
Issue
The food recall warning issued on 2023-02-15 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the…