Updated Food Recall Warning – 1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village recalled d… – Press Release

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2023 /CNW/ –

Summary

  • Brand(s): 1001 Fondues
  • Product: La Fondue au Village
  • Companies: 1001 Fondues
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination –Listeria
  • Category: Dairy
  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product              

Size     

UPC                     

Codes

1001
Fondues   

 

« La Fondue au
Village »

125 g

6 28110 60808 6

LOT – 04318 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-FE-2023     

LOT – 05329 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023

LOT – 04336 Meilleur avant Best Before 02-MR-2023

LOT – 04343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023

LOT – 04353 Meilleur avant Best Before 19-MR-2023

LOT – 04003 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-AL-2023

LOT – 04009 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-AL-2023

LOT – 04012 Meilleur avant Best Before 12-AL-2023

LOT – 04018 Meilleur avant Best Before 18-AL-2023

LOT – 04023 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-AL-2023

LOT – 04030 Meilleur avant Best Before 30-AL-2023

LOT – 04037 Meilleur avant Best Before 06-MA-2023

1001
Fondues

 

« La Fondue
au Village »

350 g

6 28110 60807 9

LOT – 04318 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-FE-2023

LOT – 05329 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023

LOT – 04336 Meilleur avant Best Before 02-MR-2023

LOT – 04341 Meilleur avant Best Before 07-MR-2023

LOT – 04343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023

LOT – 04353 Meilleur avant Best Before 19-MR-2023

LOT – 04003 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-AL-2023

LOT – 04009 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-AL-2023

LOT – 04012 Meilleur avant Best Before 12-AL-2023

LOT – 04018 Meilleur avant Best Before 18-AL-2023

LOT – 04023 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-AL-2023

LOT – 04030 Meilleur avant Best Before 30-AL-2023

LOT – 04037 Meilleur avant Best Before 06-MA-2023

Issue

The food recall warning issued on 2023-02-15 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the…



