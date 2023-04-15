UPS TEAMSTERS RALLY FOR A STRONG CONTRACT IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA – Press Release

340,000 UPS Teamsters Fight for Better Pay, More Full-time Jobs, Safety

ORANGE, Calif., April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien, UPS Teamsters, and local leaders from throughout Southern California rallied at Teamsters Local 952 in Orange, Calif., on April 15, as the union gears up for negotiations on a new contract protecting more than 340,000 package delivery drivers and warehouse logistics workers nationwide.

“There are 12 weeks from Monday until the expiration of the contract. We’ve stated our intentions. Teamsters will not be working beyond the expiration date of that contract unless there is a new contract that our members deserve, endorse, embrace, and vote on. We are prepared to work seven days a week to get it done,” O’Brien said. “This company has made record profits because of the hard work of Teamsters and now it’s time for UPS to reward the people who make this company a success.”

The Teamsters national negotiating committee will meet with UPS on Monday, April 17, in Washington, DC, to address supplemental negotiations. On April 12, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters demanded UPS stop delaying and resolve supplemental negotiations prior to the start of national negotiations.

The Teamsters’ UPS contract is the largest private sector collective bargaining agreement in North America. The current five-year agreement expires July 31, 2023.

“UPS told our members they were heroes during the pandemic, that they were essential. The time for talk is over. The time is now for UPS to put pen to paper, negotiate a contract, sign it, and reward our members for the record profits they’ve made for this company,” said Eric Jimenez, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 952.

“UPS got record profits from the pandemic off your backs. This is your fight and you’re going to get what you deserve,” said Victor Mineros, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 396 in Los Angeles.

“UPS made $13 billion last year. They gave $5 billion of that to line…