Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market to Reach $1 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at… – Press Release

Increase in prevalence of urinary tract infections, a rising geriatric population, and rapid technological advancements drive the global urinary tract infection testing market. By test kit, the laboratory test kits segment would lead the market in 2031.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market by Infection Type (Urethritis, Cystitis, Pyelonephritis), by Test Type (Urinalysis , Urine Cultures, Susceptibility Testing), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes), by Test Kit (Home Test Kits, Laboratory Test Kits): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031” According to the report, the global urinary tract infection testing industry is estimated to generate $574 million in 2021 and $1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.



Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31812

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in prevalence of urinary tract infections, a rising geriatric population, and rapid technological advancements fuel the growth of the global urinary tract infection testing market. However, errors such as false negative or false positive results in UTI testing may hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, the availability self-testing kits for UTI testing and the increasing prevalence of diabetes globally will present new growth opportunities for the global urinary tract infection testing market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario