US$ 87.9 billion, Point of Care (POC) Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 7… – Press Release

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Point of Care (POC) Market.

Global Point of Care (POC) Market is anticipated to experience moderate growth in the forecast period (2023-2029). Growing at a CAGR of 7.7%, the market value is expected to reach US$ 87.9 billion by 2029-end.

Point of Care (POC) Market overview and Growth in upcoming years

Point of care (POC) is the term used to describe medical testing and monitoring that occurs at or close to the location where patients receive treatment as opposed to in a centralized laboratory. POC testing offers quick results, allowing medical professionals to act quickly and better patient outcomes. POC testing entails a range of medical exams, including those for infectious diseases, blood sugar, and pregnancy. POC testing is being used more frequently in a range of contexts, including clinics, medical offices, hospitals, and even patients’ homes.

In the future years, the demand for rapid diagnostic tests, the prevalence of infectious diseases, and the demand for prompt diagnosis and treatment in emergency circumstances are just a few of the factors driving the growth of the global POC market. The COVID-19 pandemic has also added to the growth of the POC market, as the need for rapid testing has increased considerably. As the pandemic continues and as nations fight to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus, the market for COVID-19 POC testing is anticipated to keep expanding.

The expansion of the POC industry is also being fueled by technological advancements. The performance of diagnostic tests at the point of care is becoming simpler for healthcare workers thanks to the development of portable, handheld devices and mobile apps that allow POC testing.

Additionally, as healthcare providers strive…