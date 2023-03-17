US agrees to promote 220 Tomahawk missiles to Australia



Brisbane, Australia

CNN

—



The US State Department has approved Australia’s request to buy up to 220 long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, making it only the second US ally to obtain the US-made weapon after the United Kingdom.

According to a statement from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the deal will cost as much as 1.3 billion Australian dollars ($895 million), including maintenance and logistical support.

“The proposed sale will improve Australia’s capability to interoperate with US maritime forces and other allied forces as well as its ability to contribute to missions of mutual interest,” the statement added.

The deal’s approval comes the same week the US, Australia and the United Kingdom provided more details of AUKUS, their three-way pact to share technology and resources to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

Under that deal,…