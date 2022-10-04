US airstrike killed an al-Shabaab chief in Somalia on Saturday





A US airstrike in Somalia killed an al-Shabaab militant leader on Saturday in coordination with the Somali government, US Africa Command said in a statement.

The US said the initial assessment of the strike was that an al-Shabaab militant leader had been killed and there were no civilian casualties.

Although the statement did not identify the militant, the Somali Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism said on Twitter an operation on Saturday with international partners killed Abdullahi Nadir.

In late-September, a US airstrike in Somalia killed 27 members of al-Shabaab, the US said, part of increased support for the Somali government in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision in May to approve the redeployment of US troops to the east African nation.

“Al-Shabaab is the largest and most kinetically active al Qaeda network in the world and has…