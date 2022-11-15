US-China assembly in Bali lays groundwork for stronger financial ties



Officials attending the first US-China summit under the new Biden administration in March 2021 exchanged undiplomatic words, highlighting a tense relationship between the world’s two largest economies grappling with a simmering trade war.

Since then, ties between the United States and China have chilled further, particularly after the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August. That helps explain why expectations for Monday’s meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit were set so low.

But to the surprise of many, the meeting featured televised images of smiling officials, handshakes, and a commitment to reopening lines of communication on urgent global issues. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who had sparred with his Chinese counterparts at the 2021 summit in Alaska,…