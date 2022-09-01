US-China audit deal defined: China nonetheless wants Wall Avenue. The settlement with the US is proof





Last Friday, regulators from both sides announced an agreement that would allow US officials to inspect the audit papers of those firms, satisfying a long-running demand stateside and bringing relief to businesses and investors in each country.

The breakthrough means that for now, more than 160 Chinese companies may have dodged the immediate threat of being kicked off the world’s biggest stock market.

But officials warn that the arrangement is just the first step forward on an issue that remains delicate, suggesting these Chinese companies aren’t out of the woods until access is secured and a broader agreement is finalized. Experts also say it’s unlikely to lead to a quick resolution of other flashpoints in US-China business relations.

What’s happening? The agreement allows US regulators to inspect and investigate registered accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong that audit the books of Chinese companies. The deal is the most comprehensive of its kind ever reached between…