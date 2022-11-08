US citizen murdered in Baghdad assault





CNN

—



A US citizen was murdered in Baghdad on Monday, according to Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani.

A US State Department spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that American Stephen Edward Troell died in Baghdad, noting they “are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death.”

“The timing of the murder of an American citizen in Baghdad puts question marks,” al-Sudani said on Monday, adding: “Security is a red line.”

Two armed people attacked a vehicle Troell was driving in downtown Baghdad, security sources told CNN. Troell sustained severe injuries in the attack and was transferred to a nearby hospital to receive medical care, but later succumbed to his injuries.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the killing.

The Iraqi…