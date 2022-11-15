US embassy convoy attacked in Haiti





A US embassy convoy was attacked in Haiti on Monday, according to a senior US official and a State Department spokesperson.

A Haitian driver was slightly injured but no embassy staff were hurt, the official said.

“Armed individuals fired shots at the Haitian National Police vehicles, US Embassy vehicles, and Haitian commercial vehicles this morning,” the State Department spokesperson said.

“No embassy personnel were injured,” they said. “One Haitian commercial driver accompanying the convoy was injured with non-life-threatening injuries.”

“We do not have any additional information at this time,” the spokesperson said.

A security source in Haiti, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak, confirmed that a US embassy convoy was attacked by the 400 Mawozo gang Monday.

The attack is the latest…