US fuel is cheaper than earlier than Russia invaded Ukraine



New York

CNN

—



Prices at the pump continue to plunge, dropping the US average for gasoline below where it was when Russia invaded Ukraine.

A gallon of regular gas now fetches $3.47 nationally, according to AAA. That is below the $3.54 average on February 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

That is down about 12 cents in the past week and 29 cents in the past month.

This week marks the first time since February that the national average has fallen below $3.50 a gallon. Gas prices were climbing in January and February as investors worried about disruptions from a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A range of factors have led to the drop in gas prices – and not all of them are positive. Fears of a potential recession and concerns about China’s Covid lockdowns have hurt energy prices. Other factors include fewer than expected disruptions to Russia’s oil flows and…