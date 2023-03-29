US Navy, South Korean troops observe an amphibious invasion as North Korea ramp up missile checks



Pohang, South Korea

CNN

—



North Korea has been building up a ballistic missile arsenal on the stated premise that it needs to deter an attack on it by US and South Korean forces.

Washington and Seoul have been showing their firepower through an increasing number of exercises, all of which the two allies say are defensive in nature.

But on Wednesday morning, they used thousands of troops and high-end weaponry to practice an amphibious invasion, a maneuver offensive in its nature and designed to take territory, not defend it.

The commander of the 2,200 US Marines involved in Exercise Ssang Yong in Pohang on the southern coast of South Korea defends what’s taking place as not provocative.

“I don’t think we’re doing anything different or odd,” said Col. Samuel Meyer, commander of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The exercise put the…