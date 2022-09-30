US officers troubled by controversial UK tax lower plan



New York

CNN

—



US officials are increasingly troubled by the United Kingdom’s proposal to slash taxes at a time of crushing inflation, a plan that has ignited turbulence in financial markets.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s tax-cut plan has drawn criticism from economists and investors and prompted the Bank of England to calm panicked markets with an emergency intervention on Wednesday.

The Biden administration, including the Treasury Department, is concerned by the UK’s tax-cut plan, an administration official familiar with the matter told CNN Thursday.

The risk for the United States is that any trouble on the other side of the Atlantic could spill over to the global financial system and world economy.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo criticized Truss’s plan Wednesday, pointing out that the British pound has “plummeted” since the proposal was…