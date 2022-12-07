US oil plunges under $75 for first time since simply earlier than Christmas



New York

CNN Business

—



Oil prices have tumbled to their lowest level of the year as worries about the health of the economy overshadow concerns about new restrictions imposed on Russian energy.

The sharp drop in oil prices the past two days is mostly good news for consumers, signaling prices at the gas pump should continue their recent plunge.

US oil fell 3.5% to $74.25 a barrel on Tuesday – the lowest settle since December 23, 2021. That leaves oil down by 43% since briefly topping $130 a barrel in March amid fears about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude, the world benchmark, also lost 4% on Tuesday to around $79.50 a barrel.

The oil selloff comes after the West hit Russia with new restrictions that, so far at least, do not appear to be derailing global energy markets.

The European Union imposed a ban on seaborne oil imports from…