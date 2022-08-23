US Open 2022: Will Novak Djokovic be capable to play?

Djokovic is a three-time US Open champion, but lost in last year’s final to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev

Finishing with the most men’s Grand Slam singles titles is Novak Djokovic’s ultimate career goal.

The Serb won his 21st major title with victory at Wimbledon in July, leaving him one behind Rafael Nadal’s all-time men’s record.

But Djokovic’s decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 has meant he has missed opportunities this year to add to his haul.

The nine-time Australian Open champion was unable to play in Melbourne and could also be missing at the US Open, although the 35-year-old recently said he had his “fingers crossed” he will be in the draw when the Grand Slam starts on 29 August.

Can Djokovic play in the US Open?

As it stands, no.

Djokovic, who was still on the US Open entry list on Monday, has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and since October 2021 the United States has not allowed non-vaccinated visitors to enter the country.

The US Centers for Disease Control and…