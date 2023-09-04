US Open 2023 outcomes: Iga Swiatek loses to Jelena Ostapenko in New York

Ostapenko, who won the 2017 French Open as an unseeded 20-year-old, is into the US Open quarter-finals for the first time

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Iga Swiatek’s defence of the US Open title was ended by an inspired performance from the huge-hitting Jelena Ostapenko in the last 16.

Polish top seed Swiatek lost 3-6 6-3 6-1 to Latvian 20th seed Ostapenko during Sunday’s night session in New York.

With her fearless and aggressive approach, Ostapenko hit 31 winners and forced Swiatek into a host of mistakes.

Ostapenko, who won her sole major at the 2017 French Open, will face American sixth seed Coco Gauff next.

Swiatek’s 75-week streak as the women’s world number one has been ended by the defeat, with Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka guaranteed to replace her after the US Open.

“I’m surprised that my level changed so drastically,” said…