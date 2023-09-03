US Open 2023 outcomes: Jack Draper wins, Dan Evans loses to Carlos Alcaraz, Cameron Norrie & Katie Boulter out

Jack Draper has dropped only one set on his way to the US Open last 16

Britain’s Jack Draper reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time at the US Open but Dan Evans lost a thriller to top seed Carlos Alcaraz.

Draper, 21, continued to brush off a pre-tournament injury with a 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-3 win over American Michael Mmoh.

Evans, 33, went toe-to-toe with defending champion Alcaraz before going down 6-2 6-3 4-6 6-3 in New York.

British number ones Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter lost later on Saturday to leave only Draper left in the singles.

Norrie, seeded 16th, was beaten 6-3 6-4 6-3 by young Italian Matteo Arnaldi, who set up a fourth-round meeting against Alcaraz.

Like Draper, Boulter was also bidding for her best run at a major but lost 6-4 6-3 against American world number 59 Peyton Stearns.