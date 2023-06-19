US Open 2023: Wyndham Clark holds off Rory McIlroy to assert first main title in Los Angeles

Rory McIlroy’s nine-year wait for a fifth major win goes on after he was beaten by one shot by American Wyndham Clark at the US Open in Los Angeles.

Clark, 29, carded a level-par 70 to claim his first major on 10 under par and the $3.6m (£2.8m) winner’s cheque.

“US Opens are tough. I felt at ease though and kept saying to myself, ‘I can do this, I can do this’,” he said.

McIlroy looked shattered after another close call in a major but said: “I’m right there, it’s such fine margins.”

Underdog Clark’s triumph, a fine storyline in Hollywood, means it is now 3,234 days since his last major triumph at the US PGA Championship at Valhalla in 2014.

And whether at Southern Hills, Torrey Pines, the Augusta National, St Andrews or now on Los Angeles Country Club’s ultra-exclusive north course, a theme has continued of the Northern Irishman just falling short – he now has 19 top-10 finishes in majors.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he added: “I have just got to keep putting myself in these positions….