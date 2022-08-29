US Open: Andy Murray wins New York opener, Harriet Dart shocks Daria Kasatkina

Andy Murray extended his US Open first-round record to 15 wins and just one loss

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Britain’s Andy Murray demonstrated his grit and guile to frustrate Argentine 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo and start the 10th anniversary of his US Open victory with a first-round win.

Murray, 35, eventually clinched the first set and then raced ahead in the second as Cerundolo became despondent.

The former world number one, who earned the first of his three major titles in New York, went on to win 7-5 6-3 6-3.

Fellow Briton Harriet Dart also reached the US Open second round.

The world number 88, 26, claimed her first main draw win in New York as well as her first victory against a top-10 player as she beat world number nine Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (10-8) 1-6 6-3.

Murray, who will play…