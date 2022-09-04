US Open: Cameron Norrie by means of in New York, Dan Evans out

Cameron Norrie moved up to a career-high ranking of ninth in the world at the end of last month

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

British number one Cameron Norrie reached the US Open fourth round for the first time with a composed victory over Denmark’s 28th seed Holger Rune.

Norrie maintained focus to win 7-5 6-4 6-1 after Rune, 19, complained the Briton was taking too much time to serve by aborting his ball toss.

Seventh seed Norrie plays Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev in the last 16.

Dan Evans could not join him after a 7-6 (13-11) 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 7-5 loss in four hours to 15th seed Marin Cilic.

“It is nice to be through in straight sets and not really playing my best tennis leading in to it,” said Norrie, who has not dropped a set this week.

“I felt I definitely improved from my previous…