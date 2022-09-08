US Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in epic marathon match in New York

Carlos Alcaraz clinched victory against Jannik Sinner after five hours and 15 minutes

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz reached his first major semi-final after beating Italy’s Jannik Sinner in a US Open thriller which ended at a record latest time of 2.50am in New York.

Alcaraz, 19, saved a match point before clinching an epic 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-7 (0-7) 7-5 6-3 win over 11th seed Sinner.

The third seed will face Frances Tiafoe on Friday for a spot in Sunday’s final.

The American, 24, also plays in a first major semi-final after his 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-0) 6-4 win over Andrey Rublev.

“I still don’t know how I did it. The level I played, high quality of tennis. It’s unbelievable,” said Alcaraz, who is the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since Rafael Nadal at…