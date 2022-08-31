US Open: Emma Raducanu loses to Alize Cornet in New York

Raducanu, who is ranked 11th in the world, has lost 16 of her 29 matches this season

Emma Raducanu’s US Open title defence fell at the first hurdle as she lost in straight sets to France’s Alize Cornet.

Raducanu, 19, stunned the world by winning the major as a teenage qualifier, but her return to court at Flushing Meadows was less memorable.

The British number one was out-hustled and out-scrapped by the experienced Cornet, who won 6-3 6-3 in New York.

Raducanu, seeded 11th, will tumble down the rankings after losing the points she earned with the title last year.

“This one obviously hurts a bit because it’s my favourite tournament and there are a lot of emotions in the past year,” she said.

“I’m proud for putting myself out there every match, every day, knowing…