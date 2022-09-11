US Open last: Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur to win New York title

Iga Swiatek (right) is the first woman to win the French Open and US Open titles in the same year since Serena Williams in 2013

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

World number one Iga Swiatek capped a dominant season by beating Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur at the US Open to win her second major title of 2022.

Poland’s Swiatek, 21, won 6-2 7-6 (7-5) to secure the season’s final Grand Slam trophy on the New York hard courts.

After a one-sided first set, 28-year-old Jabeur settled midway through the second but it was not enough to stop Swiatek clinching a third major title.

Swiatek’s previous two wins both came on the clay at the French Open.

Jabeur also lost in the Wimbledon final in July and her wait for one of the sport’s four most prestigious titles continues.

The Flushing Meadows final was a…