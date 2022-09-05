US Open: Nick Kyrgios beats Daniil Medvedev on entertaining New York evening

Nick Kyrgios had never gone beyond the third round at the US Open until this year

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Nick Kyrgios ended Daniil Medvedev’s defence of the US Open title as he earned an enthralling four-set win on an entertaining night in New York.

The 27-year-old Australian demonstrated all of his shot-making – and propensity for creating drama – in a 7-6 (13-11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 win in the last 16.

Medvedev, 26, will lose his ranking as world number one after the defeat.

Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios goes on to play another Russian, 27th seed Karen Khachanov, in the quarter-finals.

Khachanov reached his third Grand Slam quarter-final by outlasting Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in a 4-6 6-3 6-1 4-6 6-3 win.

“It was an amazing match, obviously Daniil is the defending champion and a…