US Open preview: Serena Williams’ goodbye & Emma Raducanu’s title defence prime New York invoice

Williams and Raducanu played each other for the first time in a cross-generation match at the Cincinnati Open earlier this month

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app and BBC Radio 5 Live

American great Serena Williams’ impending farewell to the court will understandably grab most of the attention when an intriguing US Open packed with storylines begins on Monday.

British teenager Emma Raducanu’s defence of the women’s singles title is another fascinating proposition, while British men’s number one Cameron Norrie tries to back up his run to the Wimbledon semi-finals with another strong performance at a major.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal has only played once since pulling out of Wimbledon through injury, but has the chance to extend his men’s singles record of 22 major titles with nearest rival Novak Djokovic not allowed to play.

The 35-year-old Serb, who is one major title adrift, is…