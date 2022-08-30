US Open: Serena Williams beats Danka Kovinic to increase New York farewell

Serena Williams, who first won the US Open in 1999, is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows

Serena Williams extended her US Open farewell with a gritty opening win on an entertaining night packed with hope and celebration in New York.

Williams, who is retiring after the tournament, won 6-3 6-3 against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic.

A near-capacity 25,000 crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium willed on their idol and she responded in typical fashion.

Williams, 40, will play Estonian second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round on Wednesday.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who is one short of Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record, is also playing in the doubles alongside older sister Venus, adding another exciting element to what she hopes will be a long…